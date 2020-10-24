Radhika Apte Doesn’t Believe In Marriage, Says She Got Married Because Visa Was A Problem

Radhika Apte, who is married to British musician Benedict Taylor, revealed that she in fact does not believe in the institution of marriage. She further shared that the reason Benedict and she got married is because it made it easier to get a visa and also because they wanted to live together.

During an interaction with Vikrant Massey wherein the two were answering lesser asked questions about themselves, Radhika shared her opinion on marriage. When asked the question, 'When did Radhika Apte get married?', she said, "Well, when I realised that it is easier to get a visa when you are married. I think there should be no boundaries. I am not a big marriage person, I don't believe in the institution. I got married because visa was really a problem and we wanted to live together. I think that's not fair."

Radhika is currently in London with Benedict. The two have stayed there for the entire duration of the lockdown.

In an earlier interview, Radhika had revealed that she was once supposed to go on a date with either of two guys, one of them being Benedict. The deciding factor was whether a cat who always came to her house would eat the tuna fish she kept for it. If it did, her roommate and her decided that she would go on a date with Benedict, and if it didn't, she would go on a date with the other guy. "The cat ate the tuna and I went on a date with Benedict and now I am married to him," she had said.

Talking about work, Radhika was last seen in the Netflix original film Raat Akeli Hai, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others. Radhika also made her directorial debut with a short film titled The Sleepwalkers.

