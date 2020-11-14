Radhika Apte Feels The MeToo Movement Had Good Consequences, But There’s Still A Lot More To Do

The MeToo Movement swept over the Hindi film industry in 2018 when several celebrities began to be accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment. Many hoped that the Movement would lead to setting up of stronger and more refined systems to protect people from sexual harassment.

Although it had a commendable impact by giving women a platform to share their stories and raise their voices, some feel that the Movement is still lacking in what it could do.

Radhika Apte feels that the most influential have been left out of the purview of the MeToo Movement. She also took a stock of where the Movement helped and where it did not, and argued that there is a lot more that we need to do with it.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Radhika said, "I think there are many people who haven't been spoken against! And those who had temporarily been laid off of their jobs [after being named in the movement are back to work...while people who had nothing to do with it ended up losing their jobs in the process."

She added, "There are still a lot of influential people involved in this, but the world doesn't know about them. The movement did create a lot of hype and have good consequences, but we've failed to come up with a system in place. That is necessary. So, there's still a lot more to do."

Talking about work, Radhika was last seen in the murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Radhuvanshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and others. The film was directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Chaubey.

She also made her directorial debut recently, with the short film The Sleepwalkers, which was nominated for the Best Midnight Shorts at the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival.

