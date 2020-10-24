Radhika Apte Stands Out As Noor Inayat Khan In Her International Movie A Call To Spy

Putting us on global platform, Indie star Radhika Apte's unconventional choice of characters and her ability to shine bright through them is impeccable. She has left the audiences in awe with her remarkable performances.

Recently, the actress' much awaited international spy thriller A Call To Spy released in the UK and as expected the actress stands out with her incredible portrayal as 'Noor Inayat Khan'.

Radhika imbibed the true essence of Noor Inayat Khan in the film and has justified every emotion of the character. The actress stands out in the ensemble cast and the critics and audiences are all gags over her performance. Some of the early reviewers called her performance as the 'one to watch', another called her performance warm and compassionate, some people said that the actress was the standout actor amongst the three leads in the film. Another website rightfully said, "Radhika Apte shines in the British thriller".

In the movie, the actress plays the role of real life character Noor Inayat Khan who was a pacifist fighting in the war. She has yet again nailed a different character. With every project, Radhika takes her craft a notch higher and sets new benchmarks for herself.

Apart from her recent release, Radhika was also seen in Raat Akeli Hai. The actress also made her director debut with Sleepwalkers.