Radhika Apte Was Told She Would Get Raped If She Moved To Mumbai To Join The Film Industry!

Well-known for her collaboration with Netflix, Radhika Apte revealed to an entertainment portal that, when she was a young girl, many people would advise her not to move to Mumbai to join the film industry, because they had a very bad perception about the city, as well as the film industry.

While talking to Cinema Express, Radhika said, "They told me I would get raped. They said that's what happens in the film industry. Everyone has horrible perceptions of what happens in the film industry, and the problem is, we talk only in extremes. Let's understand that we are all human beings, and I am the same creature as you. Let's look to normalise our lives."

Radhika also spoke about her frequent collaboration with Netflix and said she won't deny that she shares a great relationship with Netflix.

"Thank god for OTT, They have levelled the field for films. Big films often hog the theatres leaving small films scrambling for a few screens. But here, in OTT platforms, your visibility is dependent on the quality of your work," asserted Apte, who has given marvellous performances in Netflix series like Sacred Games and Ghoul.

Radhika was recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai, a murder-mystery drama, which streamed on Netflix. Apart from Radhika, the film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and it heaped praises for its gripping story-telling. Both Radhika and Nawaz were also praised by the critics and netizens for their brilliant performances.

Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Radhika Apte's Murder Mystery Promises To Thrill!

In the same interview, Radhika also called out the misogynistic culture in Bollywood and said that she doesn't think people are talking about equality on many occasions. She also said that she doesn't find herself in agreement with a lot of people hence, she feels isolated.

"I sometimes wonder whether I am a bitter, cynical person or am I not getting something," added Apte.