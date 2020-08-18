Radhika Apte With Her Talent Proves To Be A Favourite For Unique Roles In Bollywood & World Over

Radhika Apte is one of the most prominent and sought-after actresses in the industry. With a series of critical and box office hits under her belt, it stands to reason that the actress is a favourite amongst the audience be it for her projects in Bollywood or be it in the international circuit.

Over the years, Radhika has delivered laud-worthy and unique performances with a variety of characters in projects like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Padman and Phobia. Internationally as well, Radhika has given a stellar performance in The Wedding Guest and will next be seen in A Call to Spy.

With every project that Radhika takes up, the actress ensures to deliver a strong character which is also relatable to the viewers at the same time.

In a recent interview, Radhika also mentioned how, due to the lockdown, people are consuming more content on OTT platforms and that is how people are recognising her a lot more in London. Fans have been waiting outside her home to get a glimpse of her.

The actress has some of the finest performances to her credit in multiple languages other than Hindi like Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, English, and Bengali. Known for unconventional roles, Radhika has created a niche for herself where she is commercially as well as, critically successful.

With her most recent release, Raat Akeli Hai where she unites with Nawazuddin Siddiqui back on the screen, the actress has once again proven that talent wins over everything else and fans can’t seem to get enough of her as they await her next project.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Was Told She Would Get Raped If She Moved To Mumbai To Join The Film Industry!