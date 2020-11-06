Radhika Madan Does Not Care About Box Office Numbers; ‘My Job Is Done On The Last Day Of The Shoot’

While any newcomer would love to bask in the success of their films with some amazing box office numbers, actress Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Pataakha, thinks quite differently. Radhika, who is only three-films-old, just wants to focus on her craft, rather than losing her sleep over her films' box office collections.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Radhika said, "Box office never felt anything to me. My job is done on the last day of the shoot and during promotions. Till that time, I honestly do my work so that there are no shortcomings from my end. Rest isn't in my hands."

While Radhika understands that box office numbers make any actress commercially viable, she wants to stick to her rules.

"That's not my funda. What matters is your work. I want my craft to speak, so that I get good work because I'm confident I'll recover the remuneration if I'm here for long. For now, I don't want to compromise on my work. Even if the numbers don't work at the box office but your craft is fine, you'll get work. But if the film does well yet you failed to touch a chord with your performance, then how does it help? I prefer looking at this broader perspective," added the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress.

In the same interview, Radhika also reacted to the news of theatres reopening after seven months. However, she isn't very sure that it's a good idea, as the virus is still very active. Despite being an actor, Radhika said that she would avoid visiting a theatre anytime soon.

"From the industry point of view, I'd love that theatres have reopened, as my work depends on it. But given the risk, is it the right thing to do, I don't know," concluded Radhika.

