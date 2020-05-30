    For Quick Alerts
      Radhika Madan On Her Flight Journey To Delhi Amid COVID-19: It Was A Scene Out Of Apocalyptic Film

      Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Radhika Madan recently flew down to her hometown, New Delhi to be with her family, after restrictions on domestic air travel were relaxed. The actress was stuck in Mumbai since March.

      Later, while speaking with Mid-day, the actress described her flight experience as 'a scene straight out of an apocalyptic film.' She said that the experience made her feel that this is going to be the new normal post COVID-19 crisis.

      Radhika Madan Describes Her Flight Journey

      The actress was quoted as saying, "It was a scene out of an apocalyptic film and this is perhaps our future." She said that she was wary of travelling in the current scenario, but the safety measures adopted at the airports reassured her.

      Radhika Madan Opens Up About The New Airport Rules During COVID-19 Phase

      She revealed,"They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact - we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. [The airline staff] boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time, [thus ensuring there was no crowding]. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared."

      The Actress Is Currently Under 14-Day Self-Quarantine

      Radhika is relieved to be reunited with her family and is currently in self-quarantine for 14 days. "I am yet to hug them (parents)! Home is where your mom is. It is so calming to be back. During these times, I wanted to be around my parents," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

      Radhika Madan's Airport Diaries

      Earlier, before taking the flight, Radhika had posted a picture of herself wearing a mask and a face shield at the airport, and had captioned it as, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa..."

      Speaking about films, the actress was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Her upcoming film is Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

