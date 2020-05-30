Radhika Madan On Her Flight Journey To Delhi Amid COVID-19: It Was A Scene Out Of Apocalyptic Film

Radhika Madan Describes Her Flight Journey

The actress was quoted as saying, "It was a scene out of an apocalyptic film and this is perhaps our future." She said that she was wary of travelling in the current scenario, but the safety measures adopted at the airports reassured her.

Radhika Madan Opens Up About The New Airport Rules During COVID-19 Phase

She revealed,"They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact - we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. [The airline staff] boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time, [thus ensuring there was no crowding]. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared."

The Actress Is Currently Under 14-Day Self-Quarantine

Radhika is relieved to be reunited with her family and is currently in self-quarantine for 14 days. "I am yet to hug them (parents)! Home is where your mom is. It is so calming to be back. During these times, I wanted to be around my parents," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Radhika Madan's Airport Diaries

Earlier, before taking the flight, Radhika had posted a picture of herself wearing a mask and a face shield at the airport, and had captioned it as, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa..."