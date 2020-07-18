Radhika Madan Says We Need To Differentiate Between Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death And Nepotism

The debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry has been reignited post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Celebs like Radhika Madan agree that nepotism and fair play in the industry is an issue, but the debate is being diluted while it's being discussed in the context of Sushant's death as no one really knows why he took the step of ending his life.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Radhika said, "There's no denying the fact that nepotism exists. There's no fair play on the ground and we all are aware of it. But my problem is for this issue to come up, do we actually need somebody to sacrifice their life? This is been prevailing for a long time now. Why do we have to address it at the cost of somebody's life, that's my concern."

Like others, she too feels that we should not create a circus around Sushant's death. She said, "Why do we need to fulfill our own agenda using that person? Nobody knows why he did, what he did. Everybody is just speculating. We need to differentiate the two things. If you want to address the issue, do it, but don't take somebody's name."

When asked if she is hopeful that things will change for the better, she said, "Yes, so we need to solve it. But will it happen? I'm not sure. Will it subside after every things cool down? May be. But that doesn't stop me from giving my 200 percent. I'll still do that every single day. I'd still try my luck despite knowing that a project is going to X or Y person's daughter or son. I'd still go to the producer and say that I need to audition for the film. I wouldn't crib and sit around victimising myself."

Radhika Madan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring alongside the late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dimple Kapadia. The film was directed by Homi Adajania. She will next be seen in Shiddat, a film by Kunal Deshmukh, also starring Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty, and Mohit Raina.

