Radhika Madan Shares Adorable Pictures With Mother After 14 Days Of Self-Quarantine

Radhika Madan recently travelled back home to Delhi, as interstate travelling restrictions were relaxed in lockdown 4. According to COVID-19 guidelines, the migrants are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days as soon as they land, to reduce health risks. The actress has finally met her mother, after two months of lockdown and 14 days of quarantine.

Radhika shared a gallery of adorable pictures after reuniting with her mother. She captioned the Instagram post as, "14 din ke vanvaas ke baad? #selfquarantine ends. #maa❤️" In one of the pictures, her mother can be seen giving Radhika a kiss on her cheek.

Two weeks ago, Radhika had revealed that she will be travelling to Delhi and shared pictures from the airport on her Instagram account. In the post, she can be seen wearing a white dress along with protective gear including a mask, face shield and gloves. The caption read, in "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook." Talking to Mid Day, Radhika shared her flight experience and said, "It was a scene out of an apocalyptic film and this is perhaps our future." She said that she was wary of travelling in the current scenario, but the safety measures adopted at the airports reassured her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Jun 9, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Remembering her co-star, Radhika shared an unseen picture from the film sets where she can be seen hugging the late actor.

Radhika's upcoming film is reportedly titled Shiddat, and also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika Madan On Her Flight Journey To Delhi Amid COVID-19: It Was A Scene Out Of Apocalyptic Film

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-Star Radhika Madan's Emotional Post For Him: 'Teri Laadki Mai'