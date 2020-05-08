Radhika Madan Shares Her Biggest Learning From COVID-19 Crisis: Realizing The Value Of Basic Things

The Coronavirus crisis has left us all reevaluating our priorities in life. Bollywood celebrities too have had to pause their busy lives during the lockdown and spend time reflecting. Radhika Madan shared what has been the biggest learning from the crisis in a recent interview, and we relate to it!

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Radhika said about the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, "The biggest learning so far for me has been realizing the value of little and basic things, such as food. I feel so fortunate that I get to eat food every day, at a time where so many are going hungry. I have understood the value of my family and the value of my closed ones."

She continued, "I have realized that we are running after things that are so temporary and fleeting - be it fame or money or anything like that. At the end of the day, whether it's the richest [or the poorest] person in the world, it has come down to washing our hands and keeping our immunity strong.I have realized where my priorities are where do I want to keep it on my health or being with my loved ones."

Radhika was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, starring alongside Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Talking about work in the time of COVID-19, she said that she wrapped up Shiddat before the lockdown. She is spending time reading scripts and doing narrations at home.

The actress also added that as someone who enjoys her own company, she is really loving being by herself amidst lockdown, and is learning something new every day.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-Star Radhika Madan Condoles His Death: 'My Heart Aches'

ALSO READ: Radhika Madan: People Are Re-Evaluating Their Priorities Because Of The Lockdown