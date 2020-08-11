    For Quick Alerts
      Radhika Madan Unsure About Resuming Work Amid Pandemic, Questions Safety Standards On Sets

      The Hindi film industry has undergone major changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many films choosing to release on OTT platforms, and safety protocols being the new normal during shoots.

      Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan shared her opinion on the OTT versus theatre debate, and also revealed when and under what conditions she would resume work during the pandemic.

      Radhika Unsure About Resuming Work Amid Pandemic

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Radhika said that certain types of films can only be enjoyed in theatres due to the collective viewing experience. But she feels that OTT platforms have given opportunities for small films to reach their audiences.

      "OTT release se sabse zyada fayda small films ko hoti hai. Theatres would always overlook small films. That problem is solved now. Everything is equal on the OTT platforms. Not getting show was a big problem. Now on OTT it is up to the people to decide if they want to watch or not. It is not that oh the film was not promoted well and the other was promoted well. There is no divide about big or small budget films," she said.

      Talking about resuming work, Radhika said that she is not going to do that any time soon. "I don't know if they are actually doing tests. Actors are not even wearing any mask or shields and I wonder if that is safe? I have a quite a few questions in my head right now. I am yet to start any new project but whatever will start next will only happen when things get better," she said.

      Radhika was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring alongside the late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Her next big screen appearance is in Shiddat, a romantic drama which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
