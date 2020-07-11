Rahul Bhat On Supporting Alia Bhatt In Nepotism Debate: She Deserves To Be In The Industry

Rahul Bhat Lashes Out At Netizens For Trolling Alia Bhatt

The actor told the tabloid, "I'm irritated. Do these trolls spewing venom on social media know exact meaning of nepotism? Alia (Bhatt) is a brilliant actor. Look at her performances in Udta Punjab and Raazi. She deserves to be here. When a lawyer's son can becomes a lawyer he has an advantage. But at the end of day the son will have to walk the path alone. Talent and nepotism are two different things." He further added that it's nepotism when the play ground isn't equal for all, but it isn't about the guidance one receives if their parents are in the same profession.

Rahul Says People Who Are Shouting Nepotism And Hurling Abuses Are Responsible For It

He said, "Those who're shouting nepotism and hurling abuses, do they understand that they're also responsible for it. If you want good actors and interesting films to flourish, you also need to go and watch them. On the contrary, you watch films of big stars, follow them everywhere including social media. Ghatiye filmon ko hit tum hit karte ho aur phir nepotism chillate ho?"

Rahul Urges People To End The Conspiracy Theories Around Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

"People are accusing Mahesh Bhatt of foul play, I mean where are these things coming from?," he told Hindustan Times.

Rahul Hits Back At Trolls Saying That He Will Get To Work In Mahesh Bhatt's Films For Defending His Daughter

The actor said, "I don't want work with him. I'm a victim of nepotism, too. I didn't have work in between. A very big star promised me something, but that never happened and I was cheated on. I had sent this star a legal notice too. If Karan Johar doesn't want to work with me, should I kill him or commit suicide? No, because such things happen." He further said, "One good thing is that this debate has clarified that Alia and I aren't siblings."