Rahul Dev On Kangana Ranaut’s ‘99 Percent Of Industry Is On Drugs’ Statement: It Is So Irresponsible

Actor Rahul Dev opened up on Kangana Ranaut's allegations that 99 percent of the Hindi film industry is involved in substance abuse. Dev challenged this overly generalizing and exaggerated statement and expressed his disappointment that people are dismissing the industry by saying that everyone is a drug addict.

"I am a complete outsider. I am 50 and, I have never done drugs in my life.I have been a part of showbiz for 30 years if you count modelling, and what I am finding disappointing is that people are saying sab drug addict hain," said Dev, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"When I have to do a stunt, I have to jump from 16th floor or the 11th floor, would I be able to do it if I was on drugs , you need your mind to be so attentive of you miss the centre, you will lose your life. All actors do stunts, so how can somebody do that while they are on drugs?" he asked.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Once Said She Was A Drug Addict, Now Says She'll Leave Mumbai If Drug Links Are Found

Many celebrities have also pointed out that the industry is not just made up of actors and stars but also numerous directors, producers, designers, writers, musicians, editors, technicians and other professionals, and that declaring that 99 percent of the industry is on drugs is just dragging it too far.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, who, among others, had been asked by Kangana to give a drug test, Dev said, "He is a very hard working actor. I have done 5 or 6 films with his father, Shyam Kaushal and they are very nice people. Vicky is such a fabulous actor and he gets into the character in all his films so well. If he works so hard, do you think he could do it because he took drugs? Think about it. It is such an irresponsible statement about industry that poori industry bakwas hai."

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Continues To Mock, Calls Her Vulture