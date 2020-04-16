Rahul Dev Spills The Beans About Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz!

Rumours have been rife that Sanjay Dutt's next project, Torbaaz has been shelved. Contrary to the rumours, actor Rahul Dev, who will be seen playing an antagonist in the film, spilled the beans about Torbaaz and gave us sneak-peek into the project.

Speaking about Torbaaz, Rahul told a leading daily, "There were no reports about the film because we have shot the entire film overseas. It was shot in three schedules and most of it was shot in Kyrgyzstan. The dubbing of the film is complete and we have been waiting for its release. Two release dates were being considered but it is yet to be finalised."

Rahul Dev also spoke about the plot of Torbaaz and revealed that the film revolves around a child, a doctor and an extremist leader. Sanjay Dutt plays a doctor and Dev plays the role of an extremist leader.

Mom (Nargis Dutt) Would Throw Slippers At Sanjay Dutt; Spew Expletives Like Suwar: Namrata Dutt

"I play the leader of a fundamentalist group. He has a character arc and doesn't have any fight scenes. I didn't exchange a single blow with anybody in the film. It is a beautiful film. A lot of research has been done about the past story of the Talibanis. Talking about Sanjay's character, the doctor has a strong philosophy of his own," added Dev.

Directed by Girish Malik, the film also casts Nargis Fakhri in the lead role.

Meanwhile, you can watch Rahul Dev in his newly-released web show, Who's Your Daddy, in which he plays the father of a bachelor.