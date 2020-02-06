Rahul Khanna Drops Almost A Nak*d Picture On His Instagram Page; Karan Johar Goes ‘Uh..’

Rahul Khanna, the brother of Akshaye Khanna, drops almost a naked picture on his Instagram page, in which the actor can be seen wearing nothing except a bathrobe. The actor captioned the picture as saying, "I feel there's a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time. 📍."

Many celebs including Karan Johar reacted to his picture. Karan Johar left a comment saying, "Uh........" Whereas, Sikander Kher wrote, "I tried to replicate this babydoll .. some people quit their jobs and left the city .. and they weren't even around, they just heard about it."

Netizens, on the other side, are in the awe of Rahul's hot Instagram post and here's what they have to say..

@kshiptoohip: "We've been blessed."

@himanisoni4: "Oh my ovaries!!!!! 😭."

@nandee.ta: "And it seems to apply only to you. Here we are. Wrong place. Wrong time."

@vijairajesh2000: "Whether your T-shirt got steamed n ironed or not , it's already done for us.. Killing Hot Fashion Icon u are🔥."

@tanwheee: "Breaking the internet for sure 🔥."

@vivo_008: "@mrkhanna serving us thirst traps even before kambhakt mirror comes in our way! 🙊."

@rubs19: "Okay you are not supposed to give us mini heart attacks by being so perfect Mr. Khanna. 😍 You sweep me off my feet every single time. ❤ I love you @mrkhanna."

@shelldhingra: "Looking at your pictures is my favourite thing to do everyday. Hotness overloaded😜 @mrkhanna."

What do you think of Rahul Khanna's latest Instagram post? Do tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

