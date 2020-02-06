    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rahul Khanna Drops Almost A Nak*d Picture On His Instagram Page; Karan Johar Goes ‘Uh..’

      By
      |

      Rahul Khanna, the brother of Akshaye Khanna, drops almost a naked picture on his Instagram page, in which the actor can be seen wearing nothing except a bathrobe. The actor captioned the picture as saying, "I feel there's a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time. 📍."

      rahul-khanna-drops-almost-a-n-a-k-e-d-picture-on-his-instagram-page

      Many celebs including Karan Johar reacted to his picture. Karan Johar left a comment saying, "Uh........" Whereas, Sikander Kher wrote, "I tried to replicate this babydoll .. some people quit their jobs and left the city .. and they weren't even around, they just heard about it."

      Netizens, on the other side, are in the awe of Rahul's hot Instagram post and here's what they have to say..

      @kshiptoohip: "We've been blessed."

      @himanisoni4: "Oh my ovaries!!!!! 😭."

      @nandee.ta: "And it seems to apply only to you. Here we are. Wrong place. Wrong time."

      @vijairajesh2000: "Whether your T-shirt got steamed n ironed or not , it's already done for us.. Killing Hot Fashion Icon u are🔥."

      @tanwheee: "Breaking the internet for sure 🔥."

      @vivo_008: "@mrkhanna serving us thirst traps even before kambhakt mirror comes in our way! 🙊."

      @rubs19: "Okay you are not supposed to give us mini heart attacks by being so perfect Mr. Khanna. 😍 You sweep me off my feet every single time. ❤ I love you @mrkhanna."

      @shelldhingra: "Looking at your pictures is my favourite thing to do everyday. Hotness overloaded😜 @mrkhanna."

      What do you think of Rahul Khanna's latest Instagram post? Do tell us in the comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      These 10 Hilarious Memes On Baaghi 3 Trailer Might Give You Stomach Ache!

      Read more about: rahul khanna
      Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X