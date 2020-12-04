Rahul Roy Regains Consciousness After Stroke, LAC Director Nitin Kumar Says He’s Handling The Expenses For Now

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered from a brain stroke recently and was admitted at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, is showing signs of improvement. He is reportedly said to have regained consciousness.

Rahul suffered the stroke when he was shooting for a project titled LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. Director Nitin Kumar Gupta gave an update on his condition in a recent interview, and informed that the actor's therapy is going well and he may require a stent to prevent future attacks.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Nitin refuted rumours of the actor being unconscious. He said, "I've been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone's prayers, he is doing better every day."

Nitin also shared that he is helping with the expenses and anyone is welcome to help out.

"I've had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It's a preventive measure and may prove expensive. Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated," he said.

Recently, the Aashiqui actor's brother had updated that his health condition had improved and was shifted out of the ICU. It was also reported that Rahul is suffering from Aphasia (a condition that affects one's ability to communicate) and his right side has been affected due to the stroke.

