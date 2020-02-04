    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rahul Roy Regrets Not Signing Darr; Says Shah Rukh Khan's Character Was Originally Written For Him

      By
      |

      Long before Shah Rukh Khan became the poster boy for romance, the superstar dabbled with negative roles. One of his most iconic performances is Yash Chopra's Darr, where he played an obsessive lover named Rahul. SRK's 'KKK..Kiran' act still manages to send shivers down the spine.

      darr

      But do you folks know that the SRK was not the first choice to play a stalker in this film? Yash Chopra had previously approached Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy for this role. The revelation was made by Rahul himself when he recently appeared on a TV show.

      As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rahul told host Kapil Sharma that he was jobless for six months after the release of Aashiqui but suddenly was offered almost 49 films.

      Speaking about one of the films he said, "I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn't take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates."

      When prodded further, the actor revealed, "Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film."

      Earlier in an interview, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about why he took up films like Darr and Baazigar at the beginning of his career. The superstar was quoted as saying, "The reasons I agreed to do roles which the other guys were saying no to (for whatever their mindset was), a Darr or a Baazigar, was because I thought I'm not good-looking enough to be a hero, so let me just get a villain's job. I didn't do it because I was gutsy or because I knew I could pull it off, I'm such a great actor."

      He further added, "I took on roles because I just wanted to act. It didn't make any difference if I was going to become Rishi Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan, it didn't matter if I became Salman Khan or Aamir Khan - they were already working here. I just wanted to act because I thought I know a bit of it."

      Coming back to Darr, do you folks think Rahul Roy could have pulled off the stalker act which was later enacted by Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan's First Crush Was Rahul Roy; Actress Admits Watching 'Aashiqui' 8 Times!

      Sunny Deol: Shahrukh Khan Was SCARED Of Me Because He Was Wrong; Didn't Talk To Him For 16 Years

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X