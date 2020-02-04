Rahul Roy Regrets Not Signing Darr; Says Shah Rukh Khan's Character Was Originally Written For Him

Long before Shah Rukh Khan became the poster boy for romance, the superstar dabbled with negative roles. One of his most iconic performances is Yash Chopra's Darr, where he played an obsessive lover named Rahul. SRK's 'KKK..Kiran' act still manages to send shivers down the spine.

But do you folks know that SRK was not the first choice to play a stalker in this film? Yash Chopra had previously approached Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy for this role. The revelation was made by Rahul himself when he recently appeared on a TV show.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rahul told host Kapil Sharma that he was jobless for six months after the release of Aashiqui but suddenly was offered almost 49 films.

Speaking about one of the films he said, "I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn't take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates."

When prodded further, the actor revealed, "Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film."

Earlier in an interview, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about why he took up films like Darr and Baazigar at the beginning of his career. The superstar was quoted as saying, "The reasons I agreed to do roles which the other guys were saying no to (for whatever their mindset was), a Darr or a Baazigar, was because I thought I'm not good-looking enough to be a hero, so let me just get a villain's job. I didn't do it because I was gutsy or because I knew I could pull it off, I'm such a great actor."

He further added, "I took on roles because I just wanted to act. It didn't make any difference if I was going to become Rishi Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan, it didn't matter if I became Salman Khan or Aamir Khan - they were already working here. I just wanted to act because I thought I know a bit of it."

Coming back to Darr, do you folks think Rahul Roy could have pulled off the stalker act which was later enacted by Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

