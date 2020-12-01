Rahul Roy’s Right Side Affected After Brain Stroke; Actor Responding To Treatment

Rahul Roy has been showing signs of improvement after he suffered a brain stroke recently. The actor suffered the stroke when he was shooting in extreme weather conditions in Kargil. According to the latest reports, his right side is said to have been affected due to the stroke.

Although his family did not divulge details of his health, they said that he has been responding well to the medicines.

Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer Sen told ETimes, "We stay with Rahul bhaiyya and the medicines prescribed by the doctors are working for him. He should be out of this soon. But, do pray for him." The report also claimed that Rahul is suffering from Aphasia - a condition where one cannot frame sentences correctly.

Rahul was filming for LAC - Live The Battle, which is being produced by Nivedita Basu, Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nitin Kumar Gupta. He was airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Nivedita shared, "Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project," adding, "Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that's exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out."

Talking about work, Rahul will be featuring as the lead character in Kanu Behl directorial Agra, which will be produced under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

