Rahul Roy Shifted Out Of ICU; Actor's Brother-In-Law Says He Is Out Of Danger
Actor Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. After a CT scan in the military hospital, he was airlifted to Mumbai and admitted in the ICU section of Nanavati hospital.
Now, according to the latest reports, Rahul's health condition has improved, and he is currently out of danger.
Rahul Roy Is Out Of Danger
Rahul Roy's brother-in-law Romeer told ETimes, "Rahul is now out of danger." He also revealed that the doctors have started Rahul's speech and physical therapy sessions. The report further stated that the Aashiqui star has been shifted out of the ICU.
The Actor Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia
Earlier, it was reported that Rahul is suffering from a condition called Aphasia- a condition where you cannot frame sentences correctly. Reports also stated that Rahul's right side has been affected because of the stroke.
Rahul's Co-Star Nishant Malkani Had This To Say!
Rahul Roy's co-star Nishant Malkani who was shooting with the actor in Kargil was earlier quoted as saying by a tabloid, "Rahul was a bit dull on Tuesday initially, and we suddenly observed that he was not able to deliver his dialogues. He was not forgetting them, but he was groping for words to complete sentences, he just could not form sentences. Then, around evening, he started to behave little unusually, idhar udhar dekhne laga and we strongly sensed that something was wrong."
Rahul Roy shot to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui. Unfortunately, the actor's later films failed to recreate the magic of his debut. After a string of duds, the actor walked away from Bollywood to focus on his personal life. Rahul once again came into the limelight when he became the first winner of the reality show Bigg Boss.
