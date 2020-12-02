Rahul Roy Shifted Out Of ICU; Actor's Brother-In-Law Says He Is Out Of Danger

Rahul Roy Is Out Of Danger

Rahul Roy's brother-in-law Romeer told ETimes, "Rahul is now out of danger." He also revealed that the doctors have started Rahul's speech and physical therapy sessions. The report further stated that the Aashiqui star has been shifted out of the ICU.

The Actor Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia

Earlier, it was reported that Rahul is suffering from a condition called Aphasia- a condition where you cannot frame sentences correctly. Reports also stated that Rahul's right side has been affected because of the stroke.

Rahul's Co-Star Nishant Malkani Had This To Say!

Rahul Roy's co-star Nishant Malkani who was shooting with the actor in Kargil was earlier quoted as saying by a tabloid, "Rahul was a bit dull on Tuesday initially, and we suddenly observed that he was not able to deliver his dialogues. He was not forgetting them, but he was groping for words to complete sentences, he just could not form sentences. Then, around evening, he started to behave little unusually, idhar udhar dekhne laga and we strongly sensed that something was wrong."