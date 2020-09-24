Raima Sen Says If Things Were Easy For Star Kids, She Would Have Been A Top Actress

Raima Sen, daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of actress Suchitra Sen, shared her opinion on the ongoing nepotism debate. She, like many others, pointed to the fact that while it is easy getting access to the industry for star kids, it does not ensure success.

"Had things been that easier, then I would've been the top actress, too," said Raima, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She admitted that she got her first break because of her mother. "But, that was it. I didn't get like 100 film offers immediately after that. I had to struggle, and I'm still trying hard. In between, I went to Kolkata and worked in Bengali films. Bollywood does appreciate regional films and actors, they do recognise me for Chokher Bali (2002) and The Japanese Wife (2010), but that isn't the criteria to get Bollywood films. You constantly need to prove yourself," she continued.

Raima further said that if one has talent, they will find a way. "There are many star kids who couldn't make it. You're no one if your film doesn't work. Star kids who've survived are much better performers than many others, they deserve credit."

"So, you get recognised in smaller roles, too. You can cry nepotism and all, but only if you have it in you, you get it. There's no two ways about it. Yes, it's difficult to make it in Bollywood but it isn't easy in any profession. You can't think I'll become number one without having to do anything. If you want to be a part of Bollywood, you've to deal with pros and cons," she added.

Talking about work, Raima is currently exploring the web space and shooting for two web series. She was last seen in a Bengali film titled Dwitiyo Purush. Her last appearance in a Hindi film was in the thriller Vodka Diaries, which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Mandira Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and others.

