Raj Kapoor's Daughter Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Neetu Kapoor Mourns Her Death!

Here's some heartbreaking news pouring in. Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's elder daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71 today (January 14, 2020).

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and posted, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways."

Neetu Kapoor too, wrote a condolence post that read, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏💕🌸."

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog and wrote, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." [sic]

While speaking to Indian Express, Randhir Kapoor revealed, "Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today." Reportedly, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and underwent treatment for it in the US.

For those who don't know, Ritu was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. She was married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. The couple's son Nikhil Nanda is married to Shweta Nanda.

