Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Kareena, Karisma, Dharmendra Share Priceless Memories Of Bollywood's Showman
December 14, 2020 marks the 96th birth anniversary of one of Indian cinema's greatest actors Raj Kapoor. Considered as the greatest showman of Indian cinema, the late actor was known for his films with socialist themes. Some of his most iconic work includes Awaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Barsaat, Sangam, Anaari among others.
To mark Raj Kapoor's 96th birth anniversary today, his granddaughters, actresses Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and veteran actor Dharmendra shared some evergreen memories of the acting legend.
We Agree With Kareena Kapoor Khan!
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a throwback picture in which Raj Kapoor is seen posing for a picture of his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and son Randhir Kapoor. Kareena captioned the photo as, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji ❤️❤️."
Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Grandpa Love
Lolo posted a throwback picture from her childhood in which she is seen sharing a cute moment with late Raj Kapoor. Her caption for the snap read, "So many learning's from my Dadaji..❤️ remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend."
Dharmendra Walks Down The Memory Lane
The veteran actor shared two amazing black-and-white throwback pictures which are pure gold! He captioned them as, "Raj sahab , today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect.🙏." In one of the pictures, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor are all smiles while sharing a hug. The second picture features the two stars revealing their goofy side at a party.
