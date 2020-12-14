Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Kareena, Karisma, Dharmendra Share Priceless Memories Of Bollywood's Showman

We Agree With Kareena Kapoor Khan!

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a throwback picture in which Raj Kapoor is seen posing for a picture of his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and son Randhir Kapoor. Kareena captioned the photo as, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji ❤️❤️."

Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Grandpa Love

Lolo posted a throwback picture from her childhood in which she is seen sharing a cute moment with late Raj Kapoor. Her caption for the snap read, "So many learning's from my Dadaji..❤️ remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend."

Dharmendra Walks Down The Memory Lane

The veteran actor shared two amazing black-and-white throwback pictures which are pure gold! He captioned them as, "Raj sahab , today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect.🙏." In one of the pictures, Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor are all smiles while sharing a hug. The second picture features the two stars revealing their goofy side at a party.