Rajesh Khanna's Mere Jeevan Saathi Producer Harish Shah Passes Away Due To Cancer

2020 has been an unfortunate year for the film industry. In the past few months, Bollywood lost eminent personalities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan. And now, here's one more heartbreaking news coming in.

Veteran producer and director Harish Shah passed away today (July 7, 2020) at the age of 76 at his residence. He was suffering from throat cancer.

Shah had bankrolled Feroz Khan's Kaala Sona, Rajesh Khanna's Mere Jeevan Sathi, Sunny Deol's Jaal: The Trap and many more. As a director, he is best known for Dharmendra's 1988 film Zalzala and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's 1980 film Dhan Daulat. Harish Shah had also produced a short film on cancer titled, Why Me, which had won the President award.

His brother Vinod Shah was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites."

May his soul rest in peace!