Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Get Candid About Chhalaang

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha attended the DAV United Festival together and talked about their upcoming film Chhalaang. The event saw the presence of personalities from all walks of like and the duo discussed about the film, interacted with the gathering and also, appreciated the talented artistry by the students being put up at the festival.

The makers of Chhalaang recently released the first poster of the movie and it is receiving all the love and appreciation from the industry and audience, alike. From the looks of it, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkumar Rao are in a very different role. Every bit of the poster is garnering praise and with the interesting looks of it, everyone is excited.

The lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha graced the podium and talked about Chhalaang. The entire conversation was highly insightful and entertaining to its core.

Chhalaang is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat Bharuch who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - Teach.

Through Montu's journey, Chhalaang humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum. The film also has a stellar cast and the audience is excited for the film already.

Chhalaang, a social comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. Directed By Hansal Mehta, Written By Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora & Zeishan Quadri, Chalaang is Produced By Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg where the story is written by Luv Ranjan. The film is all set to release by 13th March 2020.

ALSO READ: Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A New Poster, Release On March 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Thappad: Is Taapsee Pannu's Film Poster A Copy Of Mexican Film Poster After Lucia?