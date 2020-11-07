Rajkummar Rao Calls Shah Rukh Khan One Of The Most Charming People; 'He Makes You Feel So Special'

Rajkummar Rao Says He Became An Actor Because Of Shah Rukh Khan

The tabloid quoted Rajkummar Rao as, "I love Shah Rukh sir. I am an actor because of him. While growing up in Gurgaon, I used to mimic him. I was so fond of him that when I came to Mumbai for the first time in class XI, I went to Bandra and stood outside Mannat (SRK's home) for hours, hoping to get a glimpse of him."

Rajkummar Rao Says His Prayers Were Answered When He Got To Meet SRK

He continued, "When I became an actor, I got a golden opportunity of meeting him at his house. Of course, I have met him several times after that."

Rajkummar Says There Is So Much To Learn From Shah Rukh Khan

Further, Rajkummar Rao was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan and added, "He is one of the most charming people I have ever met. He makes you feel so special and whoever has met him can vouch for that. Beyond the fact that I love him as an actor, he is a great human being. There is so much to learn from him. He not only inspires me as an actor, but also inspires me to be a better person."

Rajkummar's Sweet Birthday Post For SRK

A few days ago on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Rajkummar Rao had wished the superstar with a sweet birthday post that read, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage with u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It's always such an honour. I love u a lot & will always pray for ur good health & happiness.