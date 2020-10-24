Rajkummar Rao Had Auditioned For Boogie Woogie, But Got Rejected

Yes, you read it right! Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film, Chhalaang, which also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Recently, during the film's promotion on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, Rajkummar made a surprising revelation about himself. The actor shared that long back when he was in class 11, he had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie, but unfortunately, he couldn't impress the judges and got rejected.

According to TellyChakkar, Rao said, "Many years ago, when I was in class 11, I had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie with my younger brother. But, I got rejected back then. It feels great to be here today, and witness such amazing performances. It was nice of the judges to give me 30 points for my performance with the contestants here."

Judge Malaika Arora also praised Rao and said, "Raj is a closet dancer, but not many know that he is a fabulous dancer and I was fortunate to dance with him in a film. We did a song in the movie Dolly ki Doli, we came on the set and were rehearsing, Raj was around and all quiet. But the moment the song started playing, he went all out with his dance."

Rajkummar's co-star Nushrratt also averred that one should watch Rao at parties, as he dances really well on 90s Bollywood music.

Well, Rajkummar never fails to amaze us with his brilliant performances. Who would have thought that he's a hidden dancer, who loves to groove to 90s songs.

With respect to work, Chhalaang will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Rajkummar Rao Says He Was Considered A 'Serious Actor' Until Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's Film Is An Acting Powerhouse