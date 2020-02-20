Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon To Adopta Dimple Kapadia And Paresh Rawal As Parents In Their Next Film

In an upcoming comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be adopting Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal as their parents. Apparently, Rajkummar and Kriti signed the film even before the script was written!

The film is reportedly a situational comedy about a man (Rajkummar) and his wife (Kriti) who are orphans, with the man deciding to adopt parents who end up almost destroying his life and marriage.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Dinesh Vijan revealed, "This innovative idea also came from real life though it is not inspired by any incident in particular. We have spun it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka."

Dinesh was earlier in talks with Rajkummar and Kriti for another film. He said, "That project wasn't working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, I sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script was written."

Dinesh is confident in Rajkummar and Kriti's comic timing to deliver great laughs in this yet-untitled film. Giving examples of some of their earlier films, he said, "You saw it in Stree, you will see it in our upcoming horror comedy, Roohi Afzana, and in this one as well. Kriti also had you laughing in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4."

The film will be directed by Abhishek Jain, who has previously assisted filmmakers like Ram Madhvani, Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is going to be his first time directing a Hindi film.

The film will go on floors in mid-March in Delhi, and is aiming for a year-end release.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Get Candid About Chhalaang

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Pregnant? Here's The Story Behind It!

ALSO READ: Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal And Others Have Got Us Drooling!