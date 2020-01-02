Rajkummar Rao's Look From Ludo Leaves Netizens Puzzled; Actor Gets Mistaken For Alia Bhatt

Rajkummar Rao is one of the few actors in the film industry who has always tried roles out of his comfort zone and pulled them off convincingly. Recently, the actor dropped his first look from his upcoming film, Anurag Basu's Ludo and left in netizens in disbelief.

In the first still, Rajkummar is dressed as a drag in a midriff-exposing ghagra choli with long hair, red lips and a bindi. He is seen looking away from the camera. The actor captioned the picture as, "Happy new year guys. #LUDO 🙏❤️@anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official."

The actor's jaw-dropping transformation broke the internet and many even confused him to be Alia Bhatt. A fan commented, "I thought it is alia" while another netizen wrote: "looking like @kritisanon in 1st one." Others complimented him for the look and wrote, "Best drag ever!!! Happy New year Rajkumar!"

In the second picture, Rao is dressed in flashy clothes and poses on a motorcycle decorated with tassels. Have a look at it here.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is a dark comedy which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf. The crime-anthology is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Besides Ludo, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang which stars Nushrat Bharucha. The actor is doing a Netflix film, The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra.

