    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajkummar Rao's Look From Ludo Leaves Netizens Puzzled; Actor Gets Mistaken For Alia Bhatt

      By
      |

      Rajkummar Rao is one of the few actors in the film industry who has always tried roles out of his comfort zone and pulled them off convincingly. Recently, the actor dropped his first look from his upcoming film, Anurag Basu's Ludo and left in netizens in disbelief.

      In the first still, Rajkummar is dressed as a drag in a midriff-exposing ghagra choli with long hair, red lips and a bindi. He is seen looking away from the camera. The actor captioned the picture as, "Happy new year guys. #LUDO 🙏❤️@anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official."

      ludo

      The actor's jaw-dropping transformation broke the internet and many even confused him to be Alia Bhatt. A fan commented, "I thought it is alia" while another netizen wrote: "looking like @kritisanon in 1st one." Others complimented him for the look and wrote, "Best drag ever!!! Happy New year Rajkumar!"

      In the second picture, Rao is dressed in flashy clothes and poses on a motorcycle decorated with tassels. Have a look at it here.

      flash

      Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is a dark comedy which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf. The crime-anthology is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

      Besides Ludo, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang which stars Nushrat Bharucha. The actor is doing a Netflix film, The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra.

      Ludo First Look Poster: Anurag Basu's Ensemble Film Has Got Us Excited With This Interesting Glimpse

      Rajkummar Rao Regrets Doing A Couple Of Films; Says He Signed Them For Emotional Reasons

      Read more about: rajkummar rao ludo
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue