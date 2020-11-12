Rajkummar Rao On Chhalaang's OTT Release: Don't Think Audience Is Ready To Step Out
Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming social comedy film Chhalaang. This will be Rajkummar's first film to get an OTT release, but the actor feels any difference. However, Rao thinks the audience is not yet ready to step out and enjoy the theatre experience.
Talking about Chhalaang's OTT release he said, "These are the things that are not in our control. The makers decide if they want to release films on OTT or theatres. Our job is done by the time we are done with shooting and dubbing. Right now is a right time (to watch on OTT) because I don't think they (audiences) are ready to step out. So I think they feel comfortable sitting at their home as per their convenience and watch a film like Chhalaang, which is so apt to watch with family."
Rajkummar On His Character In Chhalaang
Alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar in the film will be playing an unmotivated PT teacher who starts to take his job seriously when he has to prove his worth. "The story itself was so aspirational, so sweet, so real and so funny. I have never done a character like this before, and we haven't seen stories about PT teachers. They play a very important role in our lives while growing up. But we don't really know their lives," said Rajkummar.
Rajkummar Says Working On Chhalaang Was Nostalgic
Speaking about the film set in Haryana, Rao said it was very nostalgic for him, "I have been in this world while growing up. Also, we have so many talented children in our film. It's a great package of entertaining you and trying to teach you something, making you feel motivated," he added.
Rajkummar Will Also Be Seen In Ludo And The White Tiger
Talking about his upcoming projects Rao added, "I am just excited to go back to work. It's been a while. There are a couple of interesting films, I'll be starting soon." He will also be seen in another OTT release titled Ludo and The White Tiger on Netflix. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang will release on the eve of Children's Day on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.
