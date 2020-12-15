rajkummar-rao-reacts-to-playing-a-gay-man-married-to-a-lesbian-woman-in-badhaai-do

Ever since makers made the announcement about Badhaai Do, audiences are excited to watch the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer. Rumours have been rife that Rajkummar will play the role of a gay man, married to a lesbian woman. In his recent interaction with Subhash K Jha, when Rao was asked if the rumours are true, here's what the actor said:

"I can't talk about the story of Badhaai Do. All I can say is these are speculations. It's a unique story with a big heart and some really wonderful characters," shared Rao.

The ongoing year might be bad for many stars owing to their zero releases, but that isn't the case with Rao. He had two releases- Ludo and Chhalaang and both films were received well by the audiences.

Speaking about the next year, Rajkummar Rao said that he is looking forward to the release of his first international project The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

He further added, "I've some exciting new films in the coming year but most of these films were my prior commitments before the lockdown happened. I feel blessed that am getting these wonderful opportunities to be a part of such amazing stories be it Badhaai Do, Chupke Chupke and HIT (Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller of the same name).

Speaking of the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Trapped actor said that he is hopeful that this pandemic gets over soon, and everyone's lives go back to normal. "I'll just be busy finishing all my commitments and hopefully, this pandemic won't be there anymore in 2021," added Rao.

