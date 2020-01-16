Rakesh Roshan Had To Console Hrithik Roshan When He Was Overwhelmed By Sudden Stardom
Hrithik Roshan made a bang of an entry into the Hindi film industry twenty years ago, when he debuted with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor became an overnight star with his first movie, and understandably, he was overwhelmed by it.
His father Rakesh Roshan, who produced and directed the film, said that he once found Hrithik crying in his room, saying that he could not go to work and act because of all the fame. Rakesh, having been in the industry for decades by then, gave wise advice to Hrithik. Read on.
Speaking to Quint, Rakesh recounted how Hrithik reacted to instant stardom after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. "I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, 'I can't handle it. I can't work, I can't go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I'm not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.'
Rakesh continued, "I then explained to him, 'Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don't take it as a burden.' And he understood."
Today, Hrithik is considered to be one of the most grounded and humble celebrities in all of Bollywood, who constantly strives to do better. 2019 was a big year for Hrithik as both his films, Super 30 as well as War became huge hits.
Hrithik recently celebrated 20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with a touching Instagram post.
