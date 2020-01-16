Rakesh Roshan Reveals He THREW Kareena Kapoor Khan Out Of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Because Of Babita!

Rakesh Roshan Blames Kareena's Mom

While speaking to the Quint, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he wasn't very pleased with the interruption of Kareena's mom during the shoot and said, "Kareena's mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, ‘Don't begin with a song, she's not ready. Start with dialogues.'"

Pic Courtesy - Retro Bollywood

Rakesh Wasn't Very Impressed With Babita's Idea

The Koi Mil Gaya director continued, "I said, ‘No Babita, I think a song is better because she'll be very familiar to the whole unit. It'll be much easier. To say a dialogue and to act is a little more difficult than to lip-sync to a song. Of course we will train her.'"

Rakesh On Parting Ways With Kareena

He further added, "Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don't do this, don't do that. I think it's better we part ways because we are good friends.' So we parted ways."

How Did Ameesha Come On The Board?

In the same interview, Rakesh Roshan further revealed that during that time he was attending a wedding where he met his boarding school friend Amit Patel. He noticed a pretty girl with him who was introduced to him as his friend's daughter.

Reminiscing his first meet with Ameesha, Rakesh Roshan revealed, "I casually asked her if she was interested in films. She said she hasn't given a thought to it but she doesn't mind."

"So I invited her over to our house. I called Ameesha and made both Hrithik and her sit together. I saw that they were a perfect match and they would make for an excellent pair on screen," added the Karan Arjun director and the rest is history!