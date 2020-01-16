    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rakesh Roshan Reveals He THREW Kareena Kapoor Khan Out Of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Because Of Babita!

      By
      |

      It's known to all that before Ameesha Patel, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was supposed to make her grand début with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. However, things didn't go as per Mr Roshan's plan and he ended up replacing Kareena with Ameesha. On January 14, the film completed 20 years and while speaking to the Quint, director Rakesh Roshan reveals the real reason behind showing the door to Kareena.

      While speaking to the Quint, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he wasn't very pleased with the interruption of Kareena's mom during the shoot and said, "Kareena's mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, ‘Don't begin with a song, she's not ready. Start with dialogues.'"

      Pic Courtesy - Retro Bollywood

      The Koi Mil Gaya director continued, "I said, ‘No Babita, I think a song is better because she'll be very familiar to the whole unit. It'll be much easier. To say a dialogue and to act is a little more difficult than to lip-sync to a song. Of course we will train her.'"

      He further added, "Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don't do this, don't do that. I think it's better we part ways because we are good friends.' So we parted ways."

      In the same interview, Rakesh Roshan further revealed that during that time he was attending a wedding where he met his boarding school friend Amit Patel. He noticed a pretty girl with him who was introduced to him as his friend's daughter.

      Reminiscing his first meet with Ameesha, Rakesh Roshan revealed, "I casually asked her if she was interested in films. She said she hasn't given a thought to it but she doesn't mind."

      "So I invited her over to our house. I called Ameesha and made both Hrithik and her sit together. I saw that they were a perfect match and they would make for an excellent pair on screen," added the Karan Arjun director and the rest is history!

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
