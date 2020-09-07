Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Celebrations: Hrithik, Ex-Wife Sussanne And Family Make Memories With Love

It's Celebration Time For Rakesh Roshan

Pinkie Roshan shared a video in which Senior Roshan is seen cutting his birthday cake with the family including Hrithik, Sussanne, their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, mother Pinkie, Hrithik's sister Sunaina and uncle Rajesh Roshan, gathered around him. She captioned the video as, "#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories."

Pinkie Roshan Gives Us A Glimpse Of The Birthday Cake

Pinkie also posted a picture of the birthday cake and wrote: "#Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride." It looks yummy, doesn't it?

Rakesh Roshan's Battle With Cancer In 2019

In January last year, the filmmaker was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma (throat cancer), and underwent surgery for it. Post his recovery, in November, Rakesh Roshan told Spotboye in an interview, "I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said ‘I don't want to do all this.' Tongue is the worst place to have cancer. You may not be able to drink water, coffee, tea. Even taste buds change and things may not taste to you as they should. I went through those hassles for 2-3 months. I lost 10 kg but have regained 3 kg now, I had become weak because in cancer treatment, your good cells also tend to die. Anyway now, I am much, much better. I have started gym 90 minutes every day. My personal trainer comes home, my stamina is back- but yes, it will take me another 6 months to be fully fit."