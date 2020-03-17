Rakesh Roshan Slams Corona Pyaar Hai Film Title; Calls It 'A Mockery Of The Situation In The World'

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, various precautionary measures are being taken to minimize the spread of this virus. Right from shutting down cinema halls to postponing films, even the film industry is reeling under the lockdown because of this epidemic.

However, it looks like there are a few Bollywood filmmakers who are already encashing on coronavirus. Recently, it was reported that several production houses in India have rushed to register titles pertaining to Coronavirus - one among them being Corona Pyaar Hai.

As per a report in Times Of India, this title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week. According to a report in Mid-day, the team at Eros is currently developing a script based on the current situation.

However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is irked that the title of his son Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai has been twisted to Corona Pyaar Hai.

Appalled by this development, the director told Mid-day, "It's a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It's childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight."

When asked if he is planning to take any legal action against the production house, Sr. Roshan added, "There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it."

Krishika Lulla of Eros International confirmed with TOI about regaistering the title Corona Pyaar Hai, and said, "Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine-tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing."

