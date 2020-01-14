Rakhee Gulzar Refused To Watch Daughter Meghna's Film Chhapaak Before Release; Here's Why!

While Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak has opened to some rave reviews from the critics, you would be surprised to know that the filmmaker's mother, popular veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar refused to watch the previews of this Deepika Padukone starrer.

Speaking about it to Asian Age, she revealed that she didn't attend any of the friends and family previews of the film, as she wanted to experience it for the first time with the 'most honest and unforgiving' audience members.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "I wanted to see the film on release with the public. They are the ones who are the most honest and unforgiving judge of films. I also took along members of my staff to see their reaction."

The Trishul actress was all praise for her daughter's direction and added, "There were so many youngsters in the theatre, all watching in rapt attention. What Bosky (pet name for Meghna) has achieved in Chhapaak is not easy to do. It's a true story, faithful to facts but still so cinematic. I am very proud of my daughter."

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has collected a total of Rs. 19.02 crore within three day of release.

Prior the film's release, the Deepika Padukone starrer hit a controversy when the actress attended a recent student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Reacting to this, Meghna Gulzar told PTI, "We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately."

