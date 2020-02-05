Rakhi Sawant Heads To China To Kill ‘Coronavirus’; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant reached China to remove coronavirus, Video goes Viral on social media | FilmiBeat

The controversy queen Rakhi Sawant recently surprised netizens with a video of herself announcing that she is going to China to kill deadly 'coronavirus'. Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Going to China to kill coronavirus".

Well, in this video, one can see Rakhi flaunting her mangalsutra and donning orange outfit with blonde short hair. She can be seen sitting in the aeroplane and saying, "Friends, I am in a flight, I am going to China. This virus, coronavirus, to kill that and I've a lot of warriors with me."

"I am going to China, I will end the virus and no one will fall sick now," she added. Hilariously, Miss Controversial also said that she has ordered 'special medicine' from NASA.

Apart from that Rakhi Sawant also urged her favourite leader and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to pray for her safety. Notably, in this 3.21 mins' video, Rakhi sparked the controversy when an air hostess of the flight insisted her to switch off her phone in the flight. She also made some racist comments in the clip.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant claimed that US President Donald Trump is her 'Sasur' (father-in-law) as her alleged husband, Ritesh is reportedly working with Trump's company in the UK. Rakhi's husband Ritesh also told SpotboyE that he is blessed to have Rakhi in his life and consider her as 'God's Gift' for him. "I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me," Ritesh told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, China has been grappling with the 'coronavirus' for quite a long time. On Tuesday, Chinese health authorities revealed that they received reports of 3,235 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 64 deaths on Monday so far.

Now, let's see how Rakhi Sawant would kill this 'coronavirus'.

