Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Dedicates His Next Film With Aanand L Rai To Sister Alka

After Atrangi Re, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to team up with Aanand L Rai for another film titled Raksha Bandhan. What makes the film even more special for the actor is that his sister Alka will be presenting and producing the film.

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan today (August 3, 2020), Akshay officially announced this film and even shared the first look poster.

The actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career.

A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life."

The film penned by Himashu Sharma, will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

‪Raksha Bandhan is slated to release on November 25, 2021.

