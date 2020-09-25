Rakul Preet Singh And Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash Arrive At NCB Office

Simone Khambatta Was Summoned By NCB On Thursday

Rakul Preet Singh is just one celebrity among other actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone who has also been called for questioning. Meanwhile, Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager has been summoned by the agency to question about the 2017 chats with 'D', in which they were allegedly discussing procuring drugs for consumption. Deepika has been called for questioning on Saturday (September 26).

Earlier on Thursday, designer Simone Khambatta was questioned for over four hours by the NCB. Reportedly she was asked by the agency about the chats related to the procurement of illegal substances.

Rhea Chakraborty Was Arrested On September 8

The investigation of drugs in Bollywood began with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as ED officials recovered Rhea Chakraborty's chats about drug procurement for the late actor. Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, 14 more arrests have been made in the drug-related case. Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing, which was set on September 24 has been deferred by the court until September29.

Rhea's Plea For Bail Has Been Deferred Until Sept 29

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, the investigation in his death case is currently being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and ED with different angles including money laundering and drug abuse.