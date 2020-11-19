Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday As A Co-Pilot

Earlier in November, Ajay Devgn announced his upcoming directorial, a thrilling drama titled Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan. The film marks Devgn and Bachchan's reunion on the big screen after 13 years. The duo had earlier worked together in films like Khakee and Satyagraha. Ajay's last directorial venture was the 2016 film Shivaay.

Now, the latest update is that the makers have roped in Rakul Preet Singh to play the role of a co-pilot in this edge of the seat drama. While Rakul had earlier shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De, she will be working with Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time.

Speaking about joining the Mayday team, Rakul said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan, and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true."

The actress also took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Can't express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It's a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼."

Rakul Preet Singh will begin shooting for Mayday in mid-December in Hyderabad.

Besides this film, the actress will also be seen in Kaashvie Nair's yet-to-be-titled cross-border love story with Arjun Kapoor.

