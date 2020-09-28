Rakul Preet Singh Moves High Court, Seeks Interim Ban On Media Reporting Her NCB Probe

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions from the court restraining media from reporting against her, and connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case, which has emerged from the investigations in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

She has sought an interim order against the media till the investigation by NCB is completed, and an appropriate report is filed before the court.

Rakul's petition, filed through advocates Himanshu Yadav, Aman Hingorani and Shweta Hingorani, is pending and is likely to come up for hearing next week.

The plea said that Singh was in Hyderabad for a film shoot on September 23 and was shocked to see media reports claiming that the NCB had summoned her to appear before it in Mumbai the next morning. However, she had not received any summons either at her Hyderabad address or Mumbai address.

"...however, from the evening of 23.9.2020 itself, the media started running fake news to the effect that the Petitioner, who was in Hyderabad, had supposedly reached Mumbai on the evening of 23.9.2020 for the NCB investigation," it further said.

The plea added that Singh received the summons on the morning of September 24 through Whatsapp, and she appeared before the NCB the next day. It also claimed that the media continued to broadcast and publish fake news against her.

Singh had, earlier this month, sought direction from the High Court in order to ask the media not to report anything about her, in the context of Rhea's drugs case, in a manner that maligns, slanders or invades Singh's privacy.

A single judge bench of the high court issued a notice on the plea and said, "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know info even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished."

It further said, "It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul Preet Singh."

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni Apologises To Sara Ali Khan And Rakul Preet Singh After NCB's Statement