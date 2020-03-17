Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Being Slut-shamed And Trolled!

Being slut shamed is one of the worst things that women go through in their lives. And when it comes to celebrities, it's even worse. Because there are thousands of faceless trolls who attack the actresses on their social media pages. While many actresses choose to give the trolls a royal ignore, some make sure to teach them a lesson and actress Rakul Preet Singh considers herself in the second category!

While speaking to HT Café, Rakul said, "Trolls are people mostly without any real identity. They think they're of some importance to a verified profile, and getting a response on their cheap remark would validate their existence. But it's a myth."

Recalling an incident, Rakul said. "I had woken up to that post and I just couldn't hold myself from replying. It was the girl Rakul who replied and not the actor Rakul. I feel there's so much negativity and hatred in this world. Now, I've come to a point that there's a certain section of the society that you can't do anything about."

On a related note, last year, Rakul was trolled for sporting denim shorts and a troll had commented on her pic saying, "When she forgot to wear her pant after the session in the car." To which De De Pyaar De actress had replied, "I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you're an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can't be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won't help."

In the same interview, Rakul also asserted that she's okay with the trolling as long as it's harmless and it doesn't include her family members. The actress said that she is open to criticism, but she gets affected when someone attacks her personally or her family.

"That's something I'll not be okay with. Otherwise, I don't really care because they are faceless people who write things to seek importance, and I really don't have the time for that," concluded Rakul.