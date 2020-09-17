Rakul Preet Singh's Plea: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre, States ‘Hope Media Will Show Restraint'

According to reports, after Rakul Preet Singh filed a plea in Delhi High Court, the court has expressed hope that the media will exercise restraint when reporting the drug case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Centre and National Broadcasters Association among others have also been asked to respond to the petition by the Bollywood star.

Rakul Preet while filing the petition highlighted the media reports against her after Rhea Chakraborty named her in a drug-related case before the Narcotics Control Bureau. The petition filed through advocates Aman Hingorani, Himanshu Yadav and Shweta Hingorani, stated, "The Petitioner categorically states that she does not take drugs at all, and has, to the best of her recollection, has only met Sara Ali Khan twice (once at IIFA Awards and once while working out in a gym) and has not met Simone Khambatta at all."

Rakul said she was shocked to to see private TV channels, including some members of the News Broadcasters Association running "breaking news", while she was shooting for a film in Telangana. The actress further stated that despite Rhea retracting her statement on September 9, the private TV channels have continued since to run a slander campaign against her.

HC Has Asked For A Response From Center The single-judge bench, Justice Navin Chawla said, "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know info even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished. It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul Preet Singh." Next Hearing Will Be Held On October 15 A notice has also been issued to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India seeking their response over the petition. It also asked the central government to treat the petition as a representation and take decision expeditiously. Apart From Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Also Named Sara Ali Khan The next hearing on the matter will be on October 15. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, actress Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta have also been named as the individuals who take drugs by Rhea Chakraborty in the ongoing investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai. The investigation began with Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 and CBI's probe in the case.

