      Ram Gopal Varma On His Joke About Being COVID-19 Positive: 'I Tweeted Because I Was Getting Bored'

      Ram Gopal Varma often hits headlines for his outrageous posts on his Twitter handle. Recently, the filmmaker dropped a shocker when he posted about testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. As the news spread, the filmmaker claimed that it was just an 'April Fool Joke'.

      Although Varma apologised on social media, he was widely bashed by netizens for his insensitive tweet amid the current grim situation in the country, owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

      Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the Sarkar director claimed that he posted that tweet, despite knowing that he would get trolled for it, because he was getting bored.

      The tabloid quoted the filmmaker as saying, "The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else."

      When asked if he wasn't worried about hurting people's sentiments with his behaviour, he added, "I [put out the tweet] because I was getting bored."

      For those who ain't aware, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona." (sic)

      Later, he followed his tweet with a clarification that read, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it's a April Fool joke. it's his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologize to them."

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
