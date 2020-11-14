Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Surprises Fans By Announcing New Film On Diwali

Akshay Kumar on the occasion of Diwali has announced a new film titled Ram Setu. Sharing the first look from his new project, Akshay also said that he wants the people to know the ideals of Lord Ram and "build a bridge to connect generations." The film is set to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, and will be produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, meanwhile, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be associated with the project as the creative producer.

Talking about the film, the actor wrote on Twitter, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

Akshay also shared the film's first look in the tweet. In the poster, Akshay can be seen sporting long hair, spectacles and a sling bag. He can be seen wearing a full sleeve shirt, pair of pants along with an orange scarf around his neck. In the background, the poster has a picture of the Hindu God, Lord Ram holding his bow and arrow. The poster also reads the words "Myth or Reality?"

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared another poster from the film. He tweeted, "AKSHAY KUMAR... #AkshayKumar to star in #RamSetu... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... Produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra... Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is Creative Producer... FIRST LOOK POSTERS... #HappyDiwali". Akshay in the second poster can be seen in a similar avatar.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several pending releases including Sooryavanshi, which was delayed due to the pandemic and will now release in 2021. He recently wrapped up Bell Bottom in Scotland and now has resumed shooting for the period drama, Prithviraj, alongside Former Miss World Manushi Chillar. According to reports, Akshay will kickstart shooting for an action-comedy titled Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in January 2021.

