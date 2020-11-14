Ram Setu Poster: Did Akshay Kumar Hurt Religious Sentiments Of Netizens?

Today (November 14, 2020), on the eve of Diwali, actor Akshay Kumar not only announced his upcoming project, but also shared its first look poster with netizens on social media. The project, titled as 'Ram Setu', features Akshay in the lead role. It will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Abundatia Entertainment and Cape of Good Films.

Unfortunately, the poster of Ram Setu wasn't received well by netizens, and they were hell-bent on slamming Akshay for hurting their religious sentiments. According to netizens, the tagline of poster that reads 'Myth or Reality' didn't go down well with netizens, and they started attacking Akshay with mean tweets.

A netizen wrote, "Myth or Reality? U r in doubt. But we Hindus are not. We all know the #ramsetu history and we will teach about it you too. We all are going to boycott your this movie too."

Another Twitter user wrote, "These people want to fill us with inferiority complex by mocking our religion in every movie and web series. Stay Vigilant!!"

"In Your poster must include it's not myth it's REALITY," replied another user to Akshay's tweet.

"Dear Akshay, do not play that secularism card like Your last film.. make sure there are no myth and no unnecessary gyan on our believe and our God. Best wishes," tweeted a netizen, while expressing his disappointment over the poster of Ram Setu.

We wonder if Akshay would react to the criticism.

With respect to work, the actor recently seen in Laxmii. The film released on November 9, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. He will next be seen in Bell Bottom, which will hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.

(Social media posts are unedited.)