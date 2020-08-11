Ramesh Taurani Spoke To Sushant A Day Before His Death: Can't Deduce A Person's Feelings On Call

Ramesh Taurani On Phone Conversation With Sushant

Taurani, head honcho of the production house Tips, said the call lasted approximately 15 minutes.

The producer said the team was in "preliminary talks" after Rajput "liked the idea." Taurani, who has backed films like the Race franchise and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, appealed to people to stop speculating regarding the actor's death.

"Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful," he said.

Ramesh: I Sincerely Hope He Is Resting In Peace

"And request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he is resting in peace. Thank you," he concluded.

Rajput's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which, many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the actor's death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting to suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant's Death Case Has Been Blown Out Of Proportion

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty, 28, told the Supreme Court that Sushant's death case has been blown out of proportion as elections were due in Bihar, and claimed that she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma".

Chakraborty also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court that she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is 'reported' to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna against her.

Notably, The CBI has taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.