Ramya Krishnan Is The Newest Addition To The Cast Of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Film

After months of speculation, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to foray into Hindi films with Puri Jagannadh's next co-starring Ananya Panday. And now, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in one more known face from the south for this pan-India film.

According to a report in ET Times, Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan has joined the team of this yet-to-be-titled film. Apart from her, Habib Hossain has also joined the cast. However, there is no official confirmation about this development from the makers yet.

Talking about her role in this Vijay Deverakonda-starrer, Ananya had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

A source had further revealed, "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April. While the team has wrapped 40 days of shoot in Mumbai, they will be flying soon flying out of India soon for an outdoor schedule.

This Vijay Deverakonda film is touted to be an action-entertainer which will release in Hindi and other South languages. The movie promises to present Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar. To prep for his role, the South sensation underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He even flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.

The untitled-film will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

